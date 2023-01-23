Pair of Galaxy App Store Bugs Offer Cyberattackers Mobile Device Access

The Galaxy App Store, the official mobile app store available on Samsung devices, has two vulnerabilities, which, if exploited, could allow threat actors to install a malicious application without the user ever knowing it's taken place.

The issue only affects devices with Android 12 and lower, according to an analysis from NCC Group.

The first vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2023-21433, lets attackers install applications from the Galaxy App Store. The second, tracked as CVE-2023-21434, could let attackers launch a Web domain they control and execute JavaScript, the NCC Group report on the bugs explained.

"Samsung has released an updated version of the Galaxy App Store (version 4.5.49.8)," NCC Group's Ken Gannon said. "Users should open the Galaxy App Store on their phone, and, if prompted, download and install the latest version."