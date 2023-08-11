informa
Announcements
Event
Where and When Automation Makes Sense For Enterprise Cybersecurity | August 29 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
Best Practices and Tools for OT and IT Security | August 16 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Threat Intelligence
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Threat Intelligence Efforts, Investment Lagging, Says Opswat

In an annual survey, 62% of respondents admited their threat intel efforts need stepping up.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 11, 2023
A concept image of connected users globally with one of them being an insider threat.
Source: Andrea Danti via Alamy Stock Photo

Almost two-thirds of organizations said their threat intelligence programs need improvement and only 22% of surveyed respondents said they have fully mature threat intel programs, according to a report issued at Black Hat USA this week by security vendor Opswat.

And while few (11%) are currently using artificial intelligence (AI) for threat detection, 56% are optimistic about its uses going forward, while 7% remain skeptical of AI's value. Organizations face common challenges, according to the vendor: detecting known and unknown malware, dealing with inadequate solutions, and making do with compromised tools.

Opswat surveyed 300 IT professionals who work in malware detection, analysis, and response. The survey reveals what organizations are doing to manage the threat landscape, the challenges they face, as well as their relative maturity levels and how they're preparing for obstacles that will ultimately arise. 

"Threat intelligence plays a crucial role in safeguarding critical assets," Jan Miller, CTO of threat analysis at Opswat, said in a statement. "Understanding the evolving threat landscape empowers organizations to stay one step ahead of malicious actors, and in this rapidly changing cybersecurity landscape, it becomes the critical strategic advantage."

Black HatVulnerabilities/ThreatsRiskAnalyticsBlack Hat NewsVulnerability ManagementAdvanced Threats
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Windows Defender-Pretender Attack Dismantles Flagship Microsoft EDR
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
'Downfall' Bug in Billions of Intel CPUs Reveals Major Design Flaw
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
It's Time for Cybersecurity to Talk About Climate Change
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
OWASP Lead Flags Gaping Hole in Software Supply Chain Security
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports