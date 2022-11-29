informa
/
Announcements
Event
Cybersecurity Outlook 2023 - A Dark Reading, Black Hat, Omdia December 13 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Threat Intelligence
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Oracle Fusion Middleware Flaw Flagged by CISA

The bug could allow unauthorized access and takeover, earning it a spot on the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
November 29, 2022
Clouds to illustrate software architecture in the cloud
Source: Artemis Diana via Alamy

A critical bug in Oracle's Fusion Middleware Access Manager has landed on the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's list of known exploited vulnerabilities. 

The critical flaw, tracked under CVE-2021-35587, could allow a threat actor to compromise and take over the Oracle Access Manager.

Oracle's Fusion Middleware is an enterprise cloud platform used by customers that include large telecom carriers and factories, according to its site.

CISA labeled it an an "unspecified" vuln. "Oracle Fusion Middleware Access Manager allows an unauthenticated attacker with network access via HTTP to take over the Access Manager product," CISA warned.

Cloud
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports