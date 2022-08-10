informa
/
Announcements
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
Event
Malicious Bots: What Enterprises Need to Know | August 30 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
How Supply Chain Attacks Work – And What You Can Do to Stop Them | August 17 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Threat Intelligence
2 min read
article

OPSWAT Presents New Malware Analysis Capabilities for Operational Technology at Black Hat USA 2022

Product enhancements to offer full IT and OT threat intelligence services for OPSWAT customers.
August 10, 2022
Las Vegas, Nev., August 10, 2022 OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, today announced new malware analysis capabilities for IT and OT at the Black Hat USA 2022 Conference. These enhancements include OPSWAT Sandbox for OT with detection of malicious communications on OT network protocols and support for open-source third-party tools in its MetaDefender Malware Analyzer solution.

With increased threats and growing concerns around propagation into OT networks within critical infrastructure environments, threat intelligence for both the IT and OT sides of the business is essential in providing the necessary data and analysis capabilities to the entire organization. OPSWAT MetaDefender Malware Analyzer now offers the ability to map malware detected via OPSWAT Sandbox to the MITRE ATT&CK Industrial Control Systems (ICS) framework, enabling malware analysis teams to quickly understand malware tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) specifically targeting OT environments. This alignment to a common security lexicon about cyberattacks targeting ICS/OT environments also helps bridge the communication gaps between IT and OT security teams.

“There is no better time and place than Black Hat to launch these new enhancements for OPSWAT MetaDefender Malware Analyzer,” said Yiyi Miao, Senior Vice President of Products. “Not only are we showcasing our heavy investment in R&D for our products, but through better malware analysis for OT, we are furthering our mission of protecting critical infrastructure. We’re excited for thousands of industry-leading InfoSec professionals to be the first to see these new capabilities and understand how we can help protect their critical environments.”

As an automation and orchestration platform, MetaDefender Malware Analyzer orchestrates the process of receiving suspicious files and submitting them to different tools like OPSWAT Sandbox, aggregating results, and then submitting those results, with actionable information and indicators of compromise (IOCs), to threat intelligence platforms. The solution also enables organizations to efficiently process and triage high volumes of suspicious files while correlating against multiple in-house and cloud threat intelligence sources. These capabilities extend the breadth of intel for malware analysis teams, giving them more actionable insights on premises about known threats and then ultimately helping them mitigate these threats.

These enhancements follow OPSWAT’s State of Malware Analysis 2022 report and the initial launch of OPSWAT MetaDefender Malware Analyzer earlier this year.

To learn more about these enhancements, visit https://www.opswat.com/solutions/malware-analysis.

Find OPSWAT at Black Hat USA 2022 at booth #1186, or schedule a time to meet the team here: https://info.opswat.com/black-hat-usa-2022.

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Average Data Breach Costs Soar to $4.4M in 2022
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
In a Post-Macro World, Container Files Emerge as Malware-Delivery Replacement
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Don't Have a COW: Containers on Windows and Other Container-Escape Research
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Why Layer 8 Is Great
Joshua Goldfarb, Fraud Solutions Architect - EMEA and APCJ, F5
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports