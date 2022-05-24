Nisos Announces $15 Million in Series B Funding Round

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 24, 2022--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nisos, The Managed Intelligence CompanyTM, today announced $15 million in Series B funding led by global cyber investor Paladin Capital Group alongside existing investors Columbia Capital and Skylab Capital. The new funding will be leveraged to accelerate company growth with investments in the company’s Managed Intelligence services, the Nisos Intelligence PlatformTM, and additional staff to meet client’s increasing intelligence needs.

"Nisos provides a level of intelligence that is timely, relevant, and actionable. Their monitoring, analysis, and investigation services have been a critical component of our diligence process, enabling us to quickly quantify risk and accelerate acquisitions," said Jason Button, Lead for Security, Integration, and Mergers, Cisco Systems, Inc.

To date, the company has secured over $33 million in funding and experienced tremendous momentum, with a 140 percent increase in Q1 bookings year-over-year. In the last year, the company expanded internationally with the opening of its first European office, increased its headcount by 60 percent, and issued prominent, high visibility research that reveals cybersecurity issues and disinformation campaigns throughout the globe.

"While threat intelligence holds the promise of making protection efforts more precise, in many cases it does the exact opposite, overwhelming teams with terabytes of unorganized information. Managed Intelligence is addressing these shortcomings and empowering security teams with the right information at the right time so that they can effectively combat today's sophisticated adversaries," said Christopher Steed, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director at Paladin Capital Group. "In this emerging space, Nisos is pioneering an innovative new approach with its unique ability to connect cyber and physical risk for more effective threat intelligence, enabling the company to triple its valuation in two years while also positioning itself for continued rapid growth."

As part of the company’s client enablement strategy, the new funding will be used to expedite product management and development, drive market awareness and elevate customer services and success. This includes plans to refine the Nisos Intelligence Platform to improve analyst and client experiences and build a foundation for additional growth ahead.

"Over the last year, Nisos has grown tremendously as we’ve expanded our platform and continued to add talented experts to address the needs of our growing client base, positioning us at the forefront of the Managed Intelligence market," said David Etue, CEO at Nisos. "This funding helps us expand our offerings and the company to meet accelerating demand from clients who increasingly understand the value of intelligence, and discover that the more they learn, the more resources and expertise they require."

About Nisos

Nisos is The Managed Intelligence CompanyTM. Our services enable security, intelligence, and trust & safety teams to leverage a world-class intelligence capability tailored to their needs. We fuse robust data collection with a deep understanding of the adversarial mindset delivering smarter defense and more effective response against advanced cyberattacks, disinformation and abuse of digital platforms. For more information visit: www.nisos.com

About Paladin Capital Group

Paladin Capital Group was founded in 2001 and has offices in Washington DC, New York, London, Luxembourg, and Silicon Valley. As a multi-stage investor, Paladin Capital Group’s core strength is identifying and supporting innovative companies that develop promising, early-stage technologies to address the critical cyber and advanced technological needs of both commercial and government customers.

Combining proven investment experience with deep expertise in global security, cyber technology, and cutting-edge research, Paladin has invested in more than 60 companies and has been a trusted partner to investors, entrepreneurs, and governments for over two decades. Follow the firm on Twitter @Paladincap and visit www.paladincapgroup.com.