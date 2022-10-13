Newly Introduced HackerOne Assets Goes Beyond Attack Surface Management To Close Security Gaps

SAN FRANCISCO, October 13, 2022: HackerOne, the leader in Attack Resistance Management, today announced the general availability of its HackerOne Assets product. Assets combines the core capabilities of Attack Surface Management (ASM) with the expertise and reconnaissance skills of ethical hackers to bring visibility, tracking, and risk prioritization to an organization's digital asset landscape. Research from ESG revealed that 69% of organizations have experienced a cyberattack through the exploit of an unknown, unmanaged, or poorly managed internet-facing asset. Assets form a key part of HackerOne’s Attack Resistance Management portfolio that aims to discover unknown assets and vulnerabilities and close organizations’ security gaps.

With Assets, customers can manage both the discovery and testing of assets in a single platform. The solution blends security expertise with asset discovery, continuous assessment, and process improvements to reduce risk. HackerOne’s community of ethical hackers enrich the asset and scan data and analyze it themselves, ensuring that newly found assets are tested for risk and mapped according to their metadata. Once the assets have been identified and ranked for risk, security teams can use these insights to initiate pentests on newly discovered assets and add assets to their bug bounty scope.

“HackerOne Assets solves for the inefficiencies in traditional ASM scanning” explained Ashish Warty, SVP of Engineering at HackerOne. “It’s impossible for security teams to see their entire attack surface, while cloud transformation, agile product cycles, and mergers and acquisitions keep the threat landscape growing. By combining attack surface management with the creative power of the ethical hacking community, Assets reduces manual work, increases the accuracy of scanning results, and speeds up time to remediation by prioritizing based on real world risk.”

“Having in-depth visibility of our attack surface is a core part of our security strategy,” said Roy Davis, Lead Security Engineer at Zoom. “With HackerOne Assets and the insights it brings from the hacking community, our security team has been able to effectively prioritize those areas of our attack surface that need the most attention, helping us address security gaps faster.”

HackerOne has already been running an early access program with selected enterprise customers, helping to gain critical insights into customers’ ASM drivers and investigating how to leverage the hacking community as an ASM force multiplier. With this general launch, HackerOne continues to augment its Attack Resistance Management Platform, which includes Asset Inventory, OpenASM and Assets API, Automated and Hacker-led Discovery, Continuous Scanning and Monitoring, Risk Ranking, and Attack Surface Coverage.

