New Kaspersky Service Delivers Cyberthreat Insights on Request

Woburn, MA — October 7, 2021 — Kaspersky’s new Ask the Analyst service will allow businesses to reach out to the company’s researchers for their opinions and guidance on cyberthreats and security issues on an as needed basis. The program will include malware sample analysis, malware family information or certain threat descriptions, requests for dark web intelligence or further information on published Kaspersky APT Intelligence Reports. Furthermore, the service’s deliverables will provide customers’ existing IT security teams with Kaspersky expertise.

Every piece of security information, from what exactly cybercriminals are discussing on underground forums or how to protect against specific vulnerability exploitations, can be essential in helping to protecting organizations from advanced cyberthreats. While some organizations cannot discuss their findings with peers, it may be beneficial to consult with an industry professional.

To provide security analysts with tailored information and timely help, Kaspersky has launched the Kaspersky Ask the Analyst service. This new offering will help businesses to:

Gain additional details on Kaspersky Threat Intelligence Reports, including more in-depth research of covered indicators, as well as the ability to discuss what customers have noticed on their side and how it relates to the activity outlined in the report. These requests are processed by the Kaspersky Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) and Kaspersky Threat Research Team who have authored the reports.

including more in-depth research of covered indicators, as well as the ability to discuss what customers have noticed on their side and how it relates to the activity outlined in the report. These requests are processed by the Kaspersky Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) and Kaspersky Threat Research Team who have authored the reports. Uncover malware behavior and its purpose. The Kaspersky Global Emergency Response Team, the main digital forensic and incident response operations unit of the company, can analyze malware samples and provide recommendations on further remediation actions.

and provide recommendations on further remediation actions. Obtain more information on a threat , such as a description of a specific malware family, additional context for indicators of compromise (hashes, URLs, CnCs, etc.) or vulnerabilities. The inquiries are handled by the KasperskyThreat Research Team.

, such as a description of a specific malware family, additional context for indicators of compromise (hashes, URLs, CnCs, etc.) or vulnerabilities. The inquiries are handled by the KasperskyThreat Research Team. Request dark web research to reveal what cybercriminals know about IP addresses, domain names, files, emails, or any details of incidents they are discussing. These reports will be delivered by the Kaspersky Security Services Team.

The service provides exclusive access to a core group of experts within Kaspersky with diverse specializations, all through one point of contact and within a single license. The information is offered on a case-by-case basis.

“We believe that human analysts are still the most valuable asset in any threat investigation,” comments Alexander Liskin, head of anti-malware research at Kaspersky. “Tailored information about specific threats can be essential to protect organizations from advanced cyberthreats and can save a lot of time and resources for an organization’s SOC team. Now we are proud to announce this new service that allows customers to tailor Kaspersky’s recognized threat research capabilities to the specific needs of their company.”

More information on the service is available on the website.