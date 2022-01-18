informa
Threat Intelligence
Commentary

Name That Toon: Nowhere to Hide

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
January 18, 2022
Come up with a clever caption depicting an at-home worker taking a video conference in the closet
Source: John Klossner

Who says you can't teach an old snowman new tricks? Now we need the perfect caption for the above cartoon. And for that we turn to you, Dark Reading readers. Our favorite one will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

You have four ways to submit your idea:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading January Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

The contest ends Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. We look forward to your submissions.

Last Month's Winner
Congrats go to Ray Milanese, an information security risk analyst at OceanFirst Bank. His winning caption for our December 2021 contest, "Modern-Day Frosty," appears below. A $25 Amazon gift card is on the way!

DRToon_Dec2021_winner.jpg

