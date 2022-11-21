informa
/
Announcements
Event
Understanding Cyber Attackers - A Dark Reading November 17 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Threat Intelligence
1 MIN READ
Commentary

Name That Toon: Fall Cleanup

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
November 21, 2022
DRToon_Nov2022.jpg
Source: John Klossner

Hardhats, not caps, may be the better headgear of choice if the trees are shedding electronic devices. What's going on in the caption above? Come up with a cybersecurity-related caption and if it's Dark Reading editors' favorite, you'll win a $25 Amazon gift card. Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, deadline

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading November Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

Our October "Witching Hour" cartoon contest brought out the poet in IT pro @RowenaRiecker. A $25 Amazon gift card will be on its way once we can connect via [email protected] Hope to hear from you soon!

ICS/OT SecurityVulnerabilities/ThreatsRiskPhysical SecurityPerimeterOperationsCloudAttacks/BreachesMobileIoTEndpointRemote WorkforceApplication SecurityAnalytics
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports