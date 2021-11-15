informa
Threat Intelligence
Commentary

Name That Toon: Cubicle for Four

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
November 15, 2021
Artist: John Klossner

Thanksgiving dinner by candlelight ... and cubicle? What's going on here? Why, it's our latest cartoon in need of a caption! Our favorite one will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

You have four ways to submit your idea:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading October Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

The contest ends Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

October Winner
Congratulations go to Dark Reading reader Tom J. His caption, below, tickled our editors' collective funny bone:

DR_Oct2021_toonwinner.jpg

