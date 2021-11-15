Name That Toon: Cubicle for Four

Thanksgiving dinner by candlelight ... and cubicle? What's going on here? Why, it's our latest cartoon in need of a caption! Our favorite one will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

You have four ways to submit your idea:

Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading October Toon."

Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

The contest ends Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

October Winner

Congratulations go to Dark Reading reader Tom J. His caption, below, tickled our editors' collective funny bone: