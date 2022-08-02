informa
Threat Intelligence
2 min read
article

Microsoft Intros New Attack Surface Management, Threat Intel Tools

Microsoft says the new tools will give security teams an attacker's-eye view of their systems and supercharge their investigation and remediation efforts.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 02, 2022
Sign outside Microsoft building
Source: Ian Dagnall via Alamy

Microsoft announced two new capabilities to its Defender security tools — threat intelligence and external attack surface management.

With Microsoft Defender Threat Intelligence, security teams will have additional context, insights, and data to find attacker infrastructure and move to investigate and remediate faster, the company said in an announcement. Security teams will have access to real-time data from both Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Sentinel to proactively hunt for threats.

"Microsoft Defender Threat Intelligence maps the internet every day, providing security teams with the necessary information to understand adversaries, and their attack techniques," the company said in its announcement of the new security solutions. "Customers can access a library of raw threat intelligence detailing adversaries by name, correlating their tools, tactics, procedures (TTPs), and can see active updates within the portal as new information is distilled from Microsoft's security signals and experts."

Microsoft's Defender External Attack Surface Management helps defenders find previously invisible and unmanaged resources that can be seen and attacked from the Internet. The system scans the Internet daily to create a catalog of the environment and uncover unmanaged resources that could be potential entry points for an attacker.

"Continuous monitoring, without the need for agents or credentials, prioritizes new vulnerabilities," the company explained in a post on the Microsoft Threat Intelligence blog. "With a complete view of the organization, customers can take recommended steps to mitigate risk by bringing these unknown resources, endpoints, and assets under secure management within their SIEM and XDR tools."

