informa
Announcements
Event
How to Launch a Threat Hunting Program | Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
How to Accelerate XDR Outcomes: Bridging the Gap Between Network and Endpoint | Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Threat Intelligence
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Malicious Chatbots Target Casinos in Southeast Asia

Dubbed "ChattyGoblin," the China-backed actors use chatbots to scam Southeast Asian gambling companies.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
May 12, 2023
robot hands typing on a keyboard
Source: JIRAROJ PRADITCHAROENKUL via Alamy Stock Photo

A campaign dating back to October 2021 has turned its attention toward Southeast Asian gambling operations with a sneaky new tactic — targeting customer support agents with chatbots.

Researchers at ESET dubbed the campaign "ChattyGoblin" and traced it back to threat groups backed by China. ESET added that the threat actors rely primarily on Comm100 — which was first observed and documented by CrowdStrike — and LiveHelp apps.

ESET outlined one particular ChattyGoblin attack last March that used a chatbot to target a gambling company in the Philippines.

"Written in C#, the initial dropper deployed by the attackers is named agentupdate_plugins.exe and was downloaded by the LiveHelp100 chat application," ESET noted. "The dropper deploys a second C# executable based on the SharpUnhooker tool."

The SharpUnhooker tool then downloaded the ChattyGoblin attack's second stage, stored in a password-protected ZIP archive, ESET added.

"The final payload is a Cobalt Strike beacon using duckducklive[.]top as its C&C server."

DR GlobalMiddle East & Africa
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
7 Things Your Ransomware Response Playbook Is Likely Missing
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Samsung Engineers Feed Sensitive Data to ChatGPT, Sparking Workplace AI Warnings
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
LastPass Breach Reveals Important Lessons
Mike Walters, VP of Vulnerability and Threat Research & Co-Founder, Action1 Corporation
FIN7, Former Conti Gang Members Collaborate on 'Domino' Malware
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports