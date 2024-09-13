Malicious Actors Sow Discord With False Election Compromise Claims

The FBI and CISA are warning citizens of attempts to convince voters that US election infrastructure has been compromised. (It hasn't been.)

September 13, 2024

A man in a blue jacket voting in a voting booth
Source: David R. Frazier Photolibrary, Inc. via Alamy Stock Photo

The FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) are warning US citizens that the spread of disinformation is high, as false claims of cyberattacks compromising US voter registration databases begin to unfurl.

The agencies say that malicious actors are behind the discord, which is an attempt to manipulate public opinion as well as undermine trust in US democratic institutions. The tactics the malicious actors use involve obtaining voter registration information to support their false claims that election infrastructure has been compromised. 

According to the agencies, access to this kind of information is not in itself an indicator of voter registration database compromise. In fact, voter registration information can be viewed through sources that are publicly available. 

"The FBI and CISA have no information suggesting any cyberattack on US election infrastructure has prevented an election from occurring, changed voter registration information, prevented an eligible voter from casting a ballot, compromised the integrity of any ballots cast, or disrupted the ability to count votes or transmit unofficial election results in a timely manner," according to the announcement

The agencies recommend that individuals not take claims of election intrusion at face value, be cautious of the veracity of social media posts or emails from unfamiliar addresses, and seek information from state and local government election officials and trusted sources if they have questions. 

