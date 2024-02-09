MacOS Targeted by New Backdoor Linked to ALPHV Ransomware
MacOS data exfiltration malware poses as an update for Visual Studio code editor.
February 9, 2024
Researchers have discovered a new backdoor targeting macOS that appears to have ties to an infamous ransomware family that historically targets Windows systems.
Researchers at Bitdefender say the so-called Trojan.MAC.RustDoor is likely linked to BlackCat/ALPHV. The newly discovered backdoor is written in Rust coding language and impersonates an update for Visual Studio code editor.
Bitdefender in its advisory said there have been multiple variants of the new backdoor, and that it has been in action for at least three months.
The macOS malware gathers data from the Desktop and Documents folders, along with user notes, and then compresses the information into a ZIP archive and sends it to a command-and-control (C2) server.
"While the current information on Trojan.MAC.RustDoor is not enough to confidently attribute this campaign to a specific threat actor, artifacts and IoCs (indicators of compromise) suggest a possible relationship with the BlackBasta and (ALPHV/BlackCat) ransomware operators," Bitedefender researcher Andrei Lapusneau wrote in the company's report. "Specifically, three out of the four command and control servers have been previously associated with ransomware campaigns targeting Windows clients."
The researcher also noted the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware is likewise written in Rust. The BlackCat/ALPHV ransomware group traditionally has favored Windows targets such as Microsoft Exchange Services.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
DevSecOps: The Smart Way to Shift LeftFeb 14, 2024
Making Sense of Security Operations DataFeb 21, 2024
Your Everywhere Security Guide: 4 Steps to Stop CyberattacksFeb 27, 2024
API Security: Protecting Your Application's Attack SurfaceFeb 29, 2024
Securing the Software Development Life Cycle from Start to FinishMar 06, 2024
SANS ICS/OT Cybersecurity Survey: 2023's Challenges and Tomorrow's Defenses
Pixelle's OT Security Triumph with Security Inspection
2023 Snyk AI-Generated Code Security Report
Buyer's Guide: Choosing a True DevSecOps Solution for Your Apps on AWS
Understanding AI Models to Future-Proof Your AppSec Program