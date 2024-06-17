KnowBe4 Launches PhishER Plus Threat Intel Feature

PRESS RELEASE

TAMPA BAY, FL (June 10, 2024) – KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced the launch of PhishER Plus Threat Intel, a new feature that integrates website reputation data from Webroot directly into the PhishER Plus console. This integration enables faster, automated detection and response to web-based threats.

Cybercriminals are constantly evolving their methods to bypass traditional security defenses through techniques like drive-by downloads and web-based malware delivery. PhishER Plus Threat Intel provides users with instant internet reputation data to enable smart and automated responses to web threats. This new feature helps to manage the challenge of escalating cybersecurity risks from web-based attacks that have made rapid threat identification and response capabilities mission critical for security teams.

PhishER Plus Threat Intel eliminates the need for manual searches and enhances threat detection by surfacing comprehensive data on website reputation and threat history. This frees up security teams to focus on more complex threats while ensuring consistent, rapid response to web-based attacks across the organization. By streamlining processes and reducing manual effort, managing online threats becomes quicker and less labor-intensive, enabling response to threats on a larger scale.

“By adding this new feature, we are arming security teams with the automated threat detection and accelerated response capabilities they need to stay ahead of increasing cybersecurity attacks while bolstering an organization’s defense system," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “Webroot is a renowned threat intelligence leader and this integration with KnowBe4’s PhishER Plus platform will allow Security Operations Centers to identify and address web-based threats quickly and efficiently."

With enhanced visibility into web reputation, efficient threat detection and automated response capabilities, the PhishER Plus Threat Intel feature removes gaps in awareness, prompts smart threat responses and enables security teams to maintain a strong security posture. This new feature is included with the PhishER Plus subscription with no additional costs or the need for a separate Webroot license.

For more information on PhishER Plus Threat Intel, visit here.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4’s Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.