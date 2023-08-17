Interpres: Getting the Most Out of Threat Intelligence Resources

Nick Lantuh of Interpres talks about the shortcomings of the threat intel industry and how security pros can better discerning among all the offerings. In addition to guidance around key features, Lantuh offers up lessons from a couple customer success stories and how their respective approaches made a difference. He also explains why he encourages customers to look at their security needs through a threat-versus-risk filter, and how that can widen their perspective and boost their defenses.

About the Speaker: Nick Lantuh has 25+ years of proven start-up, company building and strategic leadership experience. He is currently the CEO & Chairman of Interpres Security, a startup providing continuous security posture optimization. Prior to Interpres, Mr. Lantuh was President and CEO of Fidelis Cybersecurity, where he was brought in to execute a successful turnaround, selling Fidelis two years later to Private Equity in 2020.

Prior to Fidelis, he served as Executive Chairman of eSentire, where he led the company and provided both strategic and operational leadership to support the company’s growth and market expansion, culminating in the sale of eSentire to Warburg Pincus in 2017. Prior to eSentire, Mr. Lantuh was Founder and President of NetWitness (acquired by EMC in 2011).

Mr. Lantuh had previously held senior executive roles in multiple startups in endpoint security, network security, optical networking, and wireless, culminating in an IPO and acquisitions by Cisco, McAfee and Ceridian. Mr. Lantuh holds a BS from Cornell University, an MBA from the University of Rochester’s Simon Business School and has also completed the Executive Program for Growing Companies at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.