Intel 471 Forms Tech Alliance With CyCognito

CyCognito, the leading provider of external attack surface management and attack surface protection solutions, today announced that it has established a new alliance with Intel 471, a premier cybercrime intelligence provider.

CyCognito addresses a fundamental security gap created when organizations use the internet to create IT ecosystems that span on-premises, cloud, partner, and subsidiary environments. In licensing the threat intelligence collected by Intel 471, CyCognito is further enabling enterprise customers to strengthen their cybersecurity postures through the proactive detection and containment of targeted and advanced threats.

“CyCognito is committed to helping businesses prevent breaches by providing them with unparalleled attack surface visibility, data exposure and risk detection across previously unknown and unmanaged assets,” says Rob Gurzeev, CEO and co-founder of CyCognito. “Our partnership with Intel 471 expands these capabilities, giving us the ability to provide our customers and partners with curated data and insights around new and emerging cyber threats, that are both richer and more relevant to their businesses. This in turn will help them customize their cyber defenses and improve their ability to successfully identify and address cyber risk within their organizations.”

Intel 471 CEO Mark Arena says, “As we’ve witnessed, businesses often find themselves falling behind the onslaught of threats and victim to cyber attacks—regardless of preparedness and adequate defenses. This alliance between Intel 471 and CyCognito will arm organizations worldwide with threat intelligence to combat sophisticated cybercriminals by identifying, prioritizing, and preventing attacks before they happen.”

About CyCognito



CyCognito solves one of the most fundamental business problems in cybersecurity: seeing how attackers view your organization, where they are most likely to break in, what systems and assets are at risk and how you can eliminate the exposure. Founded by national intelligence agency veterans, CyCognito has a deep understanding of how attackers exploit blind spots and a path of least resistance. The Palo Alto-based company is funded by leading Silicon Valley venture capitalists, and its mission is to help organizations protect themselves from even the most sophisticated attackers. It does this with a category-defining, transformative platform that automates offensive cybersecurity operations to provide reconnaissance capabilities superior to those of attackers.

About Intel 471



Intel 471 empowers enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations to win the cybersecurity war using near-real-time insights into the latest malicious actors, relationships, threat patterns, and imminent attacks relevant to their businesses.

The company’s TITAN platform collects, interprets, structures, and validates human-led, automation-enhanced results. Clients across the globe leverage this threat intelligence with our proprietary framework to map the criminal underground, zero in on key activity, and align their resources and reporting to business requirements. Intel 471 serves as a trusted advisor to security teams, offering ongoing trend analysis and supporting your use of the platform. Learn more at https://intel471.com/.