informa
/
Announcements
Event
Cybersecurity Outlook 2022 | A FREE Dark Reading & Black Hat Virtual Event | December 8, 2021 <REGISTER NOW>
Alert
Check out our NEW section called "DR Tech" for comprehensive coverage of new & emerging cybersecurity technology.
PreviousNext
Threat Intelligence
Quick Hits

Google Disrupts Botnet Targeting Windows Machines

The company has also launched litigation against the Glupteba botnet, marking the first lawsuit against a blockchain-enabled botnet.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
December 07, 2021

Google today announced the company has taken action against a sophisticated botnet called Glupteba, which targets Windows devices and defends itself using blockchain. It has also launched litigation it believes will set precedent and create legal liability for botnet operators.

The Glupteba botnet currently involves about 1 million compromised Windows machines around the world, a Google investigation revealed. At times, the botnet grows at a rate of thousands of new devices per day. Glupteba is known for stealing credentials and data, mining cryptocurrency on infected devices, and setting up proxies to funnel other people's Internet traffic through compromised machines and routers, Google reports in a blog post.

"We have now disrupted key command and control infrastructure so those operating Glupteba should no longer have control of their botnet — for now," wrote Royal Hansen, vice president of security, and Halimah DeLaine Prado, general counsel.

Google has pursued litigation against the botnet due to its advanced architecture and recent actions its operators have taken to maintain the botnet and scale its operations. The company believes legal action will make it harder for the organizers to take advantage of potential victims. It's believed Glupteba's operators are based in Russia.

The botnet's use of blockchain technology is notable, Google says, and it's becoming common among cybercriminals. Because blockchain is decentralized, it's easier for Glupteba to quickly recover from disruption and tougher for outside parties to shut it down.

Read Google's full blog post for more details.

Recommended Reading:
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
In Appreciation: Dark Reading's Tim Wilson
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Finding Your Niche in Cybersecurity
Kristina Balaam, Senior Security Intelligence Engineer, Lookout
HP Issues Firmware Updates for Printer Product Vulnerabilities
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
10 Stocking Stuffers for Security Geeks
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports