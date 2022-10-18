informa
/
Announcements
Event
Threat Hunting Today: The Tools and Techniques That Get You Out in Front of Criminals | Oct 26 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Hacks That Bypass Multi-Factor Authentication | Oct 25 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Understanding Cyber Attackers - A Dark Reading November 17 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Threat Intelligence
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Gen Z, Millennial Workers Are Bigger Cybersecurity Risks Than Older Employees

Younger workers surveyed are less likely to follow established business cybersecurity protocols than their Gen X and baby boomer counterparts, a new survey finds.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 18, 2022
Abstract image to depict cybersecurity employer rules
Source: Anna Berkut via Alamy Stock Photo

A new survey shows Generation Z and millennials, younger workers who have grown up as digital natives, are surprisingly more careless about their employer's cybersecurity than their senior Gen X and baby boomer colleagues. 

According to Ernst & Young LLP's 2022 Human Risk in Cybersecurity survey, although 83% of workers in the US report they understand their company's cybersecurity policies, younger Gen Z and millennial workers are less likely to comply with them

For instance, 48% of Gen Z and 39% of millennial employees confessed to being more cautious with their own devices compared to their work-issued devices; they also admitted to widely disregarding IT updates; reusing passwords for personal and professional accounts; and accepting browser cookies in far greater numbers than Gen X or baby boomer workers. 

"This research should be a wake-up call for security leaders, CEOs and boards because the vast majority of cyber incidents trace back to a single individual," Tapan Shah, EY Americas' consulting cybersecurity leader, said in a statement. "There is an immediate need for organizations to restructure their security strategy with human behavior at the core. Human risk must be at the top of the security agenda, with a focus on understanding employee behaviors and then building proactive cybersecurity systems and a culture that educates, engages, and rewards everyone in the enterprise."

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Microsoft Updates Mitigation for Exchange Server Zero-Days
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
School Is in Session: 5 Lessons for Future Cybersecurity Pros
Chris Jacob, VP, Threat Intelligence Engineering at ThreatQuotient
Ikea Smart Light System Flaw Lets Attackers Turn Bulbs on Full Blast
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
CISA: Multiple APT Groups Infiltrate Defense Organization
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports