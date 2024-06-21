FS-ISAC Announces Appointments to Global Board of Directors

PRESS RELEASE

June 18, 2024 – FS-ISAC, the member-driven, not-for-profit organization that advances cybersecurity and resilience in the global financial system, today announced its 2024 Board of Directors.

Four new Directors and two incumbents have been named to join nine existing Board Directors. The Board oversees FS-ISAC’s global activity and coordinates with FS-ISAC’s Europe Board of Directors and UK Strategic Subsidiary Board. Kris Fador, Chief Information Security Officer for Bank of America, will serve as the Board’s Chair.

The newly elected Directors are:

Kristina Dorville, Chief Information Security Officer, Truist Insurance Holdings

Debbie Janeczek, Chief Security Officer, Technology Executive, Swift

Susan Koski, Chief Information Security Officer and Head of Enterprise Information Security, PNC

Bethany Netzel, Managing Director, Operational Resilience and Global Security, CME Group

The two re-elected incumbents are:

Kyle Davis, Cyber Fusion Center Principal, Target Corporation

Steve Sparkes, Chief Information Security Officer, Scotiabank

“FS-ISAC’s work is critical in educating the financial services industry on the latest cybersecurity threats and developing best practices to ensure the trust of clients, customers, regulators, investors and other key stakeholders,” said Kris Fador, Chief Information Security Officer for Bank of America. “It’s a privilege to chair this important organization and have this elite group of top security experts join the FS-ISAC Board of Directors to help strengthen the security of the global financial system.”

"The financial services sector is extremely dynamic and FS-ISAC provides critical information and intelligence sharing that strengthens our collective practices and resilience," said Bethany Netzel, Managing Director of Operational Resilience and Global Security at CME Group. "I am pleased to join the FS-ISAC board and work alongside other industry leaders to maintain our strong relationships and manage evolving risks."

Elections took place during a critical year for the financial services industry, marked by rapidly evolving technology and rising geopolitical tension. The deep cybersecurity and resilience expertise of the Board will directly support FS-ISAC’s work in real-time information sharing, strategic incident response, and managing emerging risks.

“Through nearly a decade of working with FS-ISAC, I’ve seen first-hand the value of global information sharing in defending the sector from escalating cyber threats,” said Debbie Janeczek, Chief Security Officer, Swift. “We must employ a multifaceted approach that encompasses technical solutions, strategic preparation, and industry collaboration to defend against the changing threat landscape. I look forward to continuing my service of protecting the financial sector in this capacity.”

“With the increased use of digital technology in the financial services industry, the work of FS-ISAC is paramount to protecting financial institutions and their clients against global cyber threats,” said Steve Sparkes, EVP, Chief Information Security Officer and Enterprise Platforms, Scotiabank. “I am proud to have been re-elected to the FS-ISAC board, which brings together professionals in support of cyber resilience through the shared commitment of protecting client data.”

“The complexity of the risks facing the financial sector continues to grow, and our Board of Directors ensures our work evolves in accordance with the needs of our member firms and the people they serve,” said Steven Silberstein, CEO, FS-ISAC. “I welcome the new additions to the Board as we work together to reinforce trust in the global financial system.”

Board candidates submit applications to the Board Nominating Committee, who then nominate a slate chosen for leadership qualifications, demonstrated commitment to FS-ISAC’s work, and diversity of skillset, experience, sub-sector, geography, and background. The nominees are then elected by FS-ISAC’s membership.

FS-ISAC thanks the Directors at the end of their term for their contributions and continued commitment to ensuring the security of the global financial services sector.

About FS-ISAC

FS-ISAC is the member-driven, not-for-profit organization that advances cybersecurity and resilience in the global financial system, protecting the financial institutions and the people they serve. Founded in 1999, the organization’s real-time information sharing network amplifies the intelligence, knowledge, and practices of its members for the financial sector’s collective security and defenses. Member financial firms represent $100 trillion in assets in 75 countries.