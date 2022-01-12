informa
Threat Intelligence
Quick Hits

Flashpoint Acquires Risk Based Security

Flashpoint plans to integrate Risk Based Security data and technology into its platform to boost threat intelligence and vulnerability management.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
January 12, 2022

Threat intelligence firm Flashpoint today announced its acquisition of Risk Based Security, a security company specializing in vulnerability intelligence, breach data, and vendor risk ratings.

The Richmond, Va.-based company was founded in 2011 to help organizations use intelligence to determine their areas of greatest risk. Its proprietary technology is designed to find vulnerabilities before they are commonly known and map them to an organization's software.

Flashpoint plans to integrate Risk Based Security's collections and technology into its platform to improve on the threat intelligence and automation it offers threat intelligence, vulnerability management, DevSecOps, and vendor risk management teams.

In a blog post on the acquisition, Flashpoint CEO Josh Lefkowitz says the combination of the two companies' capabilities will allow organizations to see their exposure to vulnerabilities and weaknesses, as well as how those issues are being exploited by attackers, and automate the actions that need to be taken to remediate potential threats.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Risk Based Security's employees will be joining Flashpoint following the acquisition.

Read the full release for more information.

