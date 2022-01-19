FireEye & McAfee Enterprise Renamed as Trellix

The company created from the merger of security firms McAfee Enterprise and FireEye will be called Trellix, with an aim to become a force in the field of extended detection and response (XDR).

In March 2021, Symphony Technology Group (STG) acquired the McAfee Enterprise business for $4 billion. A few months later, STG bought FireEye's products business for $1.2 billion in a deal that separated FireEye's network, email, endpoint, and cloud security products, and its related security management and orchestration platform, from Mandiant's software and services.

News that STG intended to combine the companies arrived last fall, when officials shared their plan to create an organization with 5,000 employees, more than 40,000 customers, and nearly $2 billion in revenue. Bryan Palma, former executive vice president for FireEye's products business, was appointed CEO.

Trellix's approach focuses on what it calls "living security," or the ability to create technology that learns and adapts to protect against advanced threats. The name is a reference to a garden trellis due to the way it supports plants as they grow, officials noted in a release on the news.

The XDR platform uses machine learning and automation to provide threat detection and response. Its technology is designed to make security operations more effective with the ability to ingest more than 600 native and open security technologies.

"Trellix's XDR platform protects our customers as we bring security to life with automation, machine learning, extensible architecture, and threat intelligence," Palma said in a statement.

Some technology from the merger won't be included under Trellix. STG is expected to launch McAfee's Enterprise Secure Service Edge (SSE) portfolio as a separate business later this quarter, officials said in a statement. This will include its cloud access security broker (CASB), secure Web gateway (SWG), and zero-trust network access (ZTNA).