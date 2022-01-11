FBI, NSA & CISA Issue Advisory on Russian Cyber Threat to US Critical Infrastructure

At a time when US-Russian diplomatic tensions are high amid another round of talks on security concerns between the nations recently concluding, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), FBI, and National Security Agency today released a joint advisory on how to detect, respond to, and mitigate cyberattacks from Russian state-sponsored hacking groups.

The three agencies urged the cybersecurity community and critical infrastructure organizations to take on "a heightened state of awareness" to the threat of attacks from Russia by employing threat hunting and applying mitigations detailed in the advisory.

Critical infrastructure organizations should "immediately" patch all of their computer systems, the advisory said, especially ones with vulnerabilities that have known exploits; deploy multifactor authentication; run anti-malware tools; and establish reporting process for incident response.

Read the full advisory here.





