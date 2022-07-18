informa
FBI: Beware of Scam Cryptocurrency Investment Apps

Law enforcement estimates campaign has already bilked cryptocurrency investors out of $42.7 million.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
July 18, 2022
image of cryptocurrency
Source: Klaus Ohlenschlaeger via Alamy

Would-be cryptocurrency investors are being targeted in a scam that has already stolen more than $42.7 million from 244 victims, according to the latest private industry notification from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. 

According to the FBI, scammers have used phishing attacks to convince victims to download fake mobile cryptocurrency investment apps impersonating legitimate investment apps. The victims then deposit cryptocurrency into wallets associated with their accounts on the app, giving the scammers control of the funds. One campaign between December and May used the name and logo of a legitimate company (unnamed in the alert) and defrauded 28 victims of $3.7 million.

When victims attempted to withdraw funds from these accounts, they received messages stating that they needed to pay taxes on their investments first.

The advisory warns legitimate cryptocurrency financial institutions to be on the lookout for these scams and alert the FBI about any attempts to lure investors with fake solicitations. 

"While cryptocurrency steals headlines, the fraudsters are out in force trying to steal them too," Ryan McCurdy of Bolster.ai said in reaction to the FBI alert. "Scammers are becoming more sophisticated in researching companies and targeting employees." 

Editors' Choice
Fake Google Software Updates Spread New Ransomware
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
New Phishing Attacks Shame, Scare Victims into Surrendering Twitter, Discord Credentials
Nathan Eddy, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
ICYMI: Critical Cisco RCE Bug, Microsoft Breaks Down Hive, SHI Cyberattack
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
How to Keep EVs From Taking Down the Electrical Grid
Michael Sanchez, CEO, Itegriti
