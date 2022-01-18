informa
/
Announcements
Event
Beyond Passwords: New Thinking and Strategies for Authentication | January 27 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Securing Your APIs: What You Need to Know | January 25 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Beyond Spam and Phishing: Emerging Email-based Threats | January 18 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Threat Intelligence
Quick Hits

Europol Shuts Down Popular Cybercriminal VPN Service

VPNLab was used to support criminal activity, including ransomware campaigns and other attacks, Europol officials report.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
January 18, 2022

Law enforcement authorities have acted against the criminal use of VPN services with the shutdown of VPNLab.net, which was used to support ransomware attacks and other crimes.

The disruption took place in a coordinated operation on Jan. 17 across Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Latvia, Ukraine, the United States, and the United Kingdom, Europol reports. Authorities have seized or disrupted the 15 servers hosting the VPNLab service; as a result, it is no longer available.

VPNLab was created in 2008 based on OpenVPN technology and 2,048-bit encryption. What appealed to cybercriminals was its double VPN, with servers located across several different countries that enabled attackers to commit crimes without worrying about detection.

Law enforcement officials pursued VPNLab after multiple investigations revealed criminals were using the service to conduct activities such as ransomware campaigns. Different cases showed it was used to set up the infrastructure and communications behind these attacks, as well as the deployment of ransomware. VPNLab was also advertised on the Dark Web, Europol said.

"As a result of the investigation, more than one hundred businesses have been identified as at risk of cyberattacks," Eurpol officials wrote in a statement. "Law enforcement is working directly with these potential victims to mitigate their exposure."

Read Europol's full release for more information.

Recommended Reading:
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Microsoft RDP Bug Enables Data Theft, Smart-Card Hijacking
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Fighting Back Against Pegasus, Other Advanced Mobile Malware
Costin Raiu, Global Director, Kaspersky GReAT
New Vulnerabilities Highlight Risks of Trust in Public Cloud
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Redefining the CISO-CIO Relationship
Alex Cunningham, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Advisor360°
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports