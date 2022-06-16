EU & US Unite to Fight Ransomware

The US Department of Justice, along with the European Union criminal justice organization Eurojust, brought together law enforcement and legal experts recently at The Hague in workshops to enhance international cooperation to stop ransomware attacks.

The group represented 27 countries and included representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the European Judicial Cybercrime Network, Eurojust's Cybercrime Team, and Europol's European Cybercrime Centre.

"Only by working together with key law enforcement and prosecutorial partners in the EU can we effectively combat the threat that ransomware poses to our society," US Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. said in a statement about the event. "I am confident that the U.S.-EU ransomware workshop will spur greater coordination and collaboration to address the ransomware threat."