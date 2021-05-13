Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management
Security Monitoring

5/13/2021
03:31 PM
Dark Reading Staff
Dragos & IronNet Partner on Critical Infrastructure Security

The IT and OT security providers will integrate solutions aimed at improving critical infrastructure security

IronNet Cybersecurity and Dragos are teaming up to offer an integrated IT/OT approach to cybersecurity and help organizations defend against attacks from nation-state adversaries.

IronNet is focused on network detection and response (NDR) and real-time threat sharing, and Drago is a provider of cybersecurity solutions for industrial controls systems (ICS) and operational technologies (OT). The two firms say the aim of their collaboration is to enhance the security of the nation's critical infrastructure.

The partnership means their respective threat intelligence sharing and visibility solutions, IronNet IronDome and Dragos Neighborhood Keeper, will be integrated.

"Threat actors driven to disrupt operations are eyeing vulnerabilities in the IT space as a viable entry point to OT infrastructure," the firms said in a release. "Though OT infrastructure was once locked down by hardwired assets and segmented environments that were difficult to breach, the digitalization of operations has markedly increased connectivity changing the security posture of these industrial environments and making them more vulnerable."

The full release on the initiative can be read here.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events.
 

Edge-DRsplash-10-edge-articles
7 Old IT Things Every New InfoSec Pro Should Know
Joan Goodchild, Staff Editor,  4/20/2021
News
Cloud-Native Businesses Struggle With Security
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer,  5/6/2021
Commentary
Defending Against Web Scraping Attacks
Rob Simon, Principal Security Consultant at TrustedSec,  5/7/2021
