DoJ & Europol Arrest 150 in Disruption of DarkNet Drug Operation

The US Department of Justice, Europol, and law enforcement agencies around the world today shared the results of Operation Dark HunTor, an international effort to disrupt opioid trafficking on the DarkNet that led to 150 arrests and the seizure of weapons, drugs, and more than $31 million.

This operation stemmed from a partnership with the Joint Criminal Opioid and DarkNet Enforcement Team and foreign police forces against the illegal sale of drugs and other illicit goods and services, the DoJ stated in a release. It follows last year's Operation DisrupTor and the law enforcement takedown of illegal marketplace DarkMarket this January.

At the time of this operation, German authorities arrested the marketplace's alleged operator and seized its criminal infrastructure, Europol noted. This gave authorities evidence they then used to conduct more investigations.

After the DarkMarket takedown, US and international law enforcement agencies identified DarkNet drug vendors and buyers, which led to further "complementary, but separate" investigations, officials said. In turn, this led to the arrest of 150 alleged DarkNet drug traffickers and other criminals who participated in tens of thousands of sales of illicit goods and services.

"This 10-month massive international law enforcement operation spanned across three continents and involved dozens of U.S. and international law enforcement agencies to send one clear message to those hiding on the Darknet peddling illegal drugs: there is no dark internet. We can and we will shine a light," said Deputy Attorney General Monaco in a statement.

Read the DoJ release and Europol release for more details.