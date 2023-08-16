informa
Threat Intelligence
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Researchers Harvest, Analyze 100K Cybercrime Forum Credentials

Researchers found that many Dark Web forums have stronger password rules than most government and military entities.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 16, 2023
Concept art cybercrime
Source: James Thew via Alamy Stock Photo

Cybersecurity researchers running a sprawling information-stealer campaign collected credentials, autofill data, and system information that tied back to about 100,000 users with memberships to well-known cybercrime forums.

Besides gathering identity, location, and IP address data associated with various cybercrime forum members, the Hudson Rock research team also scraped passwords that had been saved as part of the autofill feature.

Hudson Rock has a tool that measures the strength of breached passwords and found cybercrime forums broadly maintain better password protection than many critical infrastructure networks. An analysis found the Dark Web forum with the strongest overall user passwords was Breached.to, while the weakest passwords were found on Russian-language forum Rf-cheats.ru.

"Overall, passwords from cybercrime forums are stronger than passwords used for Government websites," the report said, "and exhibit fewer 'very weak' passwords than industries like the military."

Editors' Choice
Windows Defender-Pretender Attack Dismantles Flagship Microsoft EDR
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
'Downfall' Bug in Billions of Intel CPUs Reveals Major Design Flaw
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
It's Time for Cybersecurity to Talk About Climate Change
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
OWASP Lead Flags Gaping Hole in Software Supply Chain Security
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
