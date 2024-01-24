Sponsored By

ChatGPT Cybercrime Discussions Spike to Nearly 3K Posts on Dark Web

And there were an additional 3,000 comments posted to the Dark Web about the sale of stolen ChatGPT accounts.

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

January 24, 2024

Open AI chatbox on a phone screen with ChatGPT screen in the background
Source: Ascannio via Shutterstock

In new findings from Kaspersky's Digital Footprint Intelligence service, the researchers said there has been an uptick in discussions regarding the illegal use of ChatGPT as well as other large language models on the Dark Web.

The discussions focus on a variety of different cybersecurity threats such as FraudGPT and malicious chatbots. And there were nearly 3,000 of these kinds of posts on the Dark Web, which peaked in March 2023.

In addition, stolen ChatGPT accounts remain a popular chat topic on the Dark Web, with another 3,000 posts advertising the accounts for sale.

"Threat actors are actively exploring various schemes to implement ChatGPT and AI," Kaspersky digital footprint analyst Alisa Kulishenko said. "Topics frequently include the development of malware and other types of illicit use of language models, such as processing of stolen user data, parsing files from infected devices, and beyond." 

These Dark Web groups share prompts to unlock functionalities and collaborate to exploit tools for their own malicious purposes, Kulishenko added.

Kaspersky recommends implementing reliable endpoint security solutions to prevent any attacks and mitigate any potential fallout.

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

