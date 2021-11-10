Dark Reading Video News Desk Comes to Black Hat Europe

Nov. 10, 2021 — The Dark Reading News Desk has, in past years, come to you live from Black Hat with live video interviews featuring top security researchers who discuss the details of their presentations at the show. But as the world has changed, so too has our News Desk.

The Dark Reading News Desk went virtual at last year's Black Hat USA during the event's first-ever virtual conference, and we kept the format for this year's hybrid event as some attendees traveled to Las Vegas and some joined from home. This week, the virtual News Desk will bring you prerecorded interviews with the security experts presenting at Black Hat Europe 2021, another hybrid event that will be both virtual and live at the ExCel in London.

These interviews will begin going live at Black Hat Virtual and on Dark Reading on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 11:00AM GMT/6:00AM EST. Black Hat Europe attendees watching remotely can find them under the show's "Dark Reading News Desk" tab. If you don't have a conference pass, you can keep an eye on this page, where videos will be uploaded on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11.

Below is the programming schedule for the 2021 Dark Reading News Desk at Black Hat Europe:

DAY 1: Wednesday, Nov. 10

APTs Telework, Too: Examining Attackers' Use of VPN Exploits: A senior incident response consultant with Mandiant discusses how VPN devices were often targeted as employees relied more heavily on them during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as attackers behind some of these incidents and why VPN-focused attacks can go undetected (for more details, read Kelly Sheridan's piece on Dark Reading).

Watch now:



There is No Simple Solution for Defeating Magecart: Researchers found tens of thousands of vulnerable assets vulnerable to Magecart attacks. Dr. Nathanel Gelertner explains why Magecart is such a pervasive threat – and what enterprises can do to defend against it.

Watch now:

Building a New Culture of Research Transparency in Security: Researcher will release a data set that can be used to test machine learning algorithms and establish common benchmarks to foster transparency and open critique.



Researchers Explore the State of Mobile Wallet Security: Mobile wallets are considered by many to be state-of-the-art when it comes to payment security. Researchers explored the world of contactless payments on mobile wallets, and the infrastructure behind them, to reveal consumers may not be as well-protected as they believe (for more details, read Kelly Sheridan's piece on Dark Reading).

Watch now:

How Attackers Can Hack a Smart Building: Researchers use a model smart building to demonstrate what exactly a hacker could do in an attack targeting a smart building via vulnerable TCP/IP implementations in the network, OT, and Internet of Things systems.

Watch now:

Think That Kernel Bug is Low Risk? Think Again: Researchers at Black Hat Europe outline how seemingly low-risk or no-risk kernel bugs can be easily escalated into memory corruption vulnerabilities.

Watch now: