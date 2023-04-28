Cybersixgill And the State Of Today's Cybercrime Underground

Delilah Schwartz of Cybersixgill unpacks the findings of the company's report on the cybercrime underground, and all it reveals about new tactics and targets. She examines how threat intel and attack surface management can give CISOs some peace of mind and ensure they're focusing on the most appropriate risks. Schwartz also looks at how artificial intelligence and automation have changed the game for customers — and attackers.

Delilah Schwartz, Cybersixgill's Cybersecurity Strategist, boasts a unique blend of expertise in the fields of extremism, internet-enabled radicalization and the cybercriminal underground. Leveraging her extensive multidisciplinary knowledge and research analysis skills, Delilah brings a unique perspective to the cybersecurity industry, providing valuable insights into the complex and rapidly evolving threat landscape. Delilah is passionate about democratizing cybersecurity discourse, and making 'cyber speak' accessible to a non-technical audience.