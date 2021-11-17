informa
/
Announcements
Alert
Check out our NEW section called "DR Tech" for comprehensive coverage of new & emerging cybersecurity technology.
Event
Cyber Threats, Cyber Vulnerabilities: Assessing Your Attack Surface | Dark Reading Virtual Event | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Threat Intelligence
Quick Hits

Cybercriminals Contemplate 'Exploit-as-a-Service' Model

Researchers share their findings on the current zero-day market and how criminals' strategies may shift in the future.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
November 17, 2021

Cybercriminals' strategies may expand to include an "exploit-as-a-service" business model, report researchers investigating how attackers continue to exploit organizations' weaknesses.

The Digital Shadows Photon Research Team collected evidence from cybercriminal markets and forums to better understand how vulnerabilities are bought and sold. They report some high-profile criminal groups, such as ransomware gangs, have amassed enough funds to compete with traditional buyers of zero-days — an expensive and competitive market, researchers note.

Their investigation revealed criminals discussing ideas for an exploit-as-a-service model that would "inevitably lower the barrier" for accessing these sophisticated exploits, the team wrote in a blog post.

"This model would allow capable threat actors to 'lease' zero-day exploits to other cybercriminals to conduct their attacks," the report states. The benefit goes both ways: A developer can earn high profits when selling a zero-day exploit; however, it takes a lot of time to finalize a sale. This model would let developers generate even more earnings by renting out their exploits while waiting on a buyer.

"Additionally, renting parties could test the proposed zero-day and later decide whether to purchase the exploit on an exclusive or non-exclusive basis," researchers noted.

Read more details here.

Recommended Reading:
Editors' Choice
Microsoft Fixes Exchange Server Zero-Day
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
4 Tips to Secure the OT Cybersecurity Budget You Require
Jim Crowley, CEO at Industrial Defender
6 Ways to Rewrite the Impossible Job Description
Pam Baker, Contributing Writer
What My Optometrist Taught Me About InfoSec Presentations
Joshua Goldfarb, Director of Product Management at F5
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events