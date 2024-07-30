Criminal Hackers Add GenAI Credentials to Underground Markets

According to the study, around 400 stolen GenAI credentials are being sold by threat actors per day.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

July 30, 2024

1 Min Read
A person's hand holding a phone with ChatGPT open on the screen
Source: AlexPhotoStock via Alamy Stock Photo

Cybercriminals are now able to purchase Generative AI (GenAI) account credentials on underground hacker markets along with other various illegal goods, according to new research.

The GenAI credentials include those that belong to users of ChatGPT, Quillbot, Notion, Huggingface, and Replit, among many others. eSentire's cybersecurity research team found that the hackers are selling the credentials for roughly 400 GenAI accounts per day, usually stolen from corporate end users' computers after they've been infected with an infostealer.

LLM Paradise was one underground service found to be selling stolen GenAI credentials, advertising GPT-4/Clause API keys at a starting price of $15 each (the market has since closed its doors). The threat actors also have leveraged legitimate outlets, at one point advertising the illegal products on social media platform TikTok.

Ultimately, the researchers also found that the threat actors are finding a variety of ways to monetize GenAI account credentials, whether that's by creating phishing campaigns or launching malware from the accounts, producing chatbots, or stealing sensitive corporate data such as financial information or customer information.

The researchers recommend that organizations monitor employee usage of cloud-based GenAI offerings, encourage GenAI vendors to implement WebAuth in their portals, use passkey security or password best practices, and use Dark Web monitoring services. 

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

ServiceNow logo on smartphone screen
Сloud Security
Patch Now: ServiceNow Critical RCE Bugs Under Active ExploitPatch Now: ServiceNow Critical RCE Bugs Under Active Exploit
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Jul 29, 2024
5 Min Read
Hands of a person in a suit jacket holding a screen pointing to an image of a padlock and the words "insider threat"
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Security Firm Accidentally Hires North Korean Hacker, Did Not KnowBe4Security Firm Accidentally Hires North Korean Hacker, Did Not KnowBe4
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
Jul 25, 2024
4 Min Read
A laptop showing the Microsoft WIndows 11 logo
Endpoint Security
Goodbye? Attackers Can Bypass 'Windows Hello' Strong AuthenticationGoodbye? Attackers Can Bypass 'Windows Hello' Strong Authentication
byJeffrey Schwartz, Contributing Writer
Jul 23, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events