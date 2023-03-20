Cops Nab BreachForums Boss in New York

Following last year's takedown of Dark Web hacker destination Raid Forums, a new platform soon emerged in its place called Breach Forums.

Now US federal agents have a man called Conor Brian Fitzpatrick in custody, the person they allege is behind the moniker "pompompurin," and the chief operator of the BreachForums underground hacker site.

Fitzpatrick was arrested in Peekskill, New York on March 15, according to an affidavit.

"When I arrested the defendant ... he stated to me in substance and in part that: a) his name was Conor Brian Fitzpatrick, b) he used the alias 'pompompurin,' and c) he was the owner and administrator of BreachForums, the data breach website referenced in the complaint," FBI special agent John Longmire testified.