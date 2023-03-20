informa
Announcements
Event
Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies: What You Need to Know - A Dark Reading March 23 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Threat Intelligence
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Cops Nab BreachForums Boss in New York

The alleged mastermind of hacker forum Breach Forums, "pompompurin," has been arrested in New York City, according to court documents.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
March 20, 2023
image of a cursor selecting "Drugs" category on a website.
Source: DPA Picture via Alamy Stock Photo

Following last year's takedown of Dark Web hacker destination Raid Forums, a new platform soon emerged in its place called Breach Forums.

Now US federal agents have a man called Conor Brian Fitzpatrick in custody, the person they allege is behind the moniker "pompompurin," and the chief operator of the BreachForums underground hacker site.

Fitzpatrick was arrested in Peekskill, New York on March 15, according to an affidavit.

"When I arrested the defendant ... he stated to me in substance and in part that: a) his name was Conor Brian Fitzpatrick, b) he used the alias 'pompompurin,' and c) he was the owner and administrator of BreachForums, the data breach website referenced in the complaint," FBI special agent John Longmire testified.

Careers & PeoplePrivacy
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Employees Are Feeding Sensitive Biz Data to ChatGPT, Raising Security Fears
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Microsoft Zero-Day Bugs Allow Security Feature Bypass
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
How Patch Tuesday Keeps the Beat After 20 Years
Andrada Fiscutean, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Access Control Gap in Microsoft Active Directory Widens Enterprise Attack Surface
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports