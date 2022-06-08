Artificial intelligence has transformed the security landscape and given security professionals powerful tools to do their jobs more efficiently, says Karthik Krishnan, CEO and founder of Concentric AI. Krishnan also discusses where AI is best implemented and how the technology is helping to reduce data volumes that inundate most active security operations centers (SOCs).
1 min read
video
Sponsored
Concentric: How To Maximize Your AI Returns, In and Out of the SOC
Concentric AI's Karthik Krishnan joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss how artificial intelligence has transformed the security landscape.
Informa Tech
