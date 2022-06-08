informa
Concentric: How To Maximize Your AI Returns, In and Out of the SOC

Concentric AI's Karthik Krishnan joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss how artificial intelligence has transformed the security landscape.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 08, 2022
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Karthik Krishnan, CEO and founder of Concentric AI
Informa Tech

Artificial intelligence has transformed the security landscape and given security professionals powerful tools to do their jobs more efficiently, says Karthik Krishnan, CEO and founder of Concentric AI. Krishnan also discusses where AI is best implemented and how the technology is helping to reduce data volumes that inundate most active security operations centers (SOCs).

