The Coalition for Secure AI is a collaborative open source initiative that seeks to aid those looking to create secure-by design artificial intelligence technologies. Its network of stakeholders in business and academia work together to develop holistic approaches and best practices, tools, and methodologies to secure AI development and deployment.

This week, threat intelligence management, collaboration, and response orchestration vendor Cyware became a member of CoSAI. Google is one of the founding members. Other members include OpenAI, Anthropic, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, Nvidia, and PayPal.

The coalition has established three work streams that focus on software supply chain security for AI systems, preparing defenders for a changing cybersecurity landscape, and AI risk governance. It expects to expand into additional areas in the future. Cyware will contribute as an expert in AI-enabled security solutions to help develop industry standards that prioritize safety, ethics, and transparency in AI development, the company said.

CoSAI operates under OASIS Open, an international standards and open source consortium that seeks to help members advance projects in areas including cybersecurity, blockchain, the Internet of Things, emergency management, cloud computing, and legal data exchange.