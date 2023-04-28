Cisco Offers Customers New Ways To Tame Today's Threat Landscape

Cisco's Tom Gillis offers an update on the biggest threats dominating the current landscape, and what organizations can do to protect themselves. He shares recent survey data that only 15% of organizations feel ready to defend themselves against cyber risk, and suggests ways for customers to make themselves more resilient against major threats. Gillis discusses additional ways for organizations to arm themselves better.

Tom Gillis is the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Cisco Security Business Group (SBG). A respected security industry leader with strong executive management skills and in-depth knowledge of the challenges surrounding secure enterprise computing, Tom is responsible for the company's global security business to fundamentally simplify the security experience. Prior to Cisco, Tom was the SVP/GM of the Network and Advanced Security Business Group at VMware, where he led the endpoint, networking, load balancing and network security businesses. He was also the CEO/co-founder of Bracket Computing which was acquired by VMware.