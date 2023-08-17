Cisco: Bringing More Intelligence to Bear on the Threat Landscape

Cisco’s Nick Biasini describes how attackers’ tactics, techniques, and procedures continue to increase in sophistication, and what organizations can do to be better prepared and defend themselves. Among the tools in the arsenal is extended detection and response (XDR), Nick Biasini says, thanks to its holistic protection against unauthorized access and malfeasance. Nick Biasini also discusses lessons learned from last year’s compromise of Cisco’s own network, and offers pointers on how other organizations can avoid a similar fate.

About the Speaker: Nick Biasini has been working in information security for nearly two decades. In his current role as head of outreach for Cisco Talos, he leads a team of threat researchers tasked with finding the cutting edge of the threat landscape. Over the years, they have found and disclosed a variety of threats and campaigns both from nation-states and criminals alike. Nick previously served as a threat researcher at Cisco Talos and specialized in crimeware. Before joining Cisco Talos, Nick began his career defending the national airspace and has held a variety of technical roles in both public and private industry.