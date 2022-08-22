informa
Threat Intelligence
1 min read
video

Cisco: All Intelligence is Not Created Equal

Terry Sweeney
Contributing Editor
August 22, 2022
Dark Reading

Threat intel has changed over the years and that’s changed how customers use it, says Matt Olney, director of Talos threat intelligence and interdiction at Cisco. He discusses new ransomware dangers and what users can do to protect themselves. And he describes in detail how Cisco intelligence was used to respond to a recent large-scale security event. He closes with some tips about how to better protect your organization against ransomware.

Vulnerabilities/Threats
