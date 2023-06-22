informa
Threat Intelligence
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

CISA, FBI Offer $10M for Cl0p Ransomware Gang Information

The announcement was posted on Twitter via the Rewards for Justice Twitter account, alongside encrypted messaging system options for anyone to get into contact should they have viable information.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 22, 2023
individuals wearing black hoodies behind their laptops and in front of a Russian flag.
Source: vchal via Alamy Stock Photo

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has teamed up with the FBI to offer a $10 million reward to anyone that can offer intelligence on the Cl0p ransomware gang.

The group, a Russian gang that extorts its victims with threats of publishing private data, has racked up hundreds of victims, including agencies within the United States government itself, most recently exploiting various MOVEit vulnerabilities such as CVE-2023-35708CVE-2023-34362, and CVE-2023-35036.

In a tweet posted by the US Department of State's "Rewards for Justice" program, the feds announced the award, stating "Do you have info linking Cl0p ransomware gang or any other malicious cyber actors targeting US critical infrastructure to a foreign government? Send us a tip. You could be eligible for a reward." 

In addition, the image posted in the tweet reads, "Reward up to $10 million. For information on the identification or location of any person who, while acting at the direction or under the control of a foreign government, participates in malicious cyber activities against US critical infrastructure in violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. Send us your information on Signal, Telegram, WhatsApp, or via our Tor-based tip line below."

Due to the nature of the cybercrime gang and the possibility of retaliation should anyone come forward with information regarding the group, all messaging systems that the US State Department suggests in the tweet are encrypted. 

Threat IntelligenceAttacks/Breaches
