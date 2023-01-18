informa
Threat Intelligence
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

ChatGPT Could Create Polymorphic Malware Wave, Researchers Warn

The powerful AI bot can produce malware without malicious code, making it tough to mitigate.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
January 18, 2023
ChatGPT displayed on a mobile phone with OpenAI logo in background
Source: Greg Guy via Alamy Stock Photo

The newly released ChatGPT artificial intelligence bot from OpenAI could be used to usher in a new dangerous wave of polymorphic malware, security researchers warn.

One of the many spectacular tricks ChatGPT has been able to pull off is writing highly advanced malware that actually contains no malicious code at all, making it difficult to detect and mitigate, researchers at CyberArk explained in its recent threat research report.

The CyberArk team also detailed how the chatbot can be used to both generate injection code, as well as mutate it.

This new wave of cheap and easy ChatGPT polymorphic malware is something cybersecurity professionals should pay attention to, the analysis added.

"As we have seen, the use of ChatGPT's API within malware can present significant challenges for security professionals," the report said. "It's important to remember, this is not just a hypothetical scenario but a very real concern."

