Call for Speakers Now Open for the RH-ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit

Vienna, VA (February 15, 2023) – The Retail and Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is now accepting speaker submissions for the 2023 RH-ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit. The event, which is the premier conference for retail and hospitality cybersecurity professionals, will bring together experts from across the industry to discuss the latest threats and solutions in the field.

The conference will focus on the challenges facing the retail and hospitality industries in the face of an ever-increasing number of cyber threats, and it will provide a platform for attendees to learn from the best and brightest in the field.

RH-ISAC invites industry leaders, experts, and innovators to submit proposals for presentations and panel discussions that cover topics such as threat intelligence, incident response, risk management, and security operations. The goal of the RH-ISAC Summit is to provide attendees with actionable insights, practical solutions, and meaningful connections that can help them better protect their organizations and customers from cyber threats.

“We’re thrilled to once again bring together the brightest minds in retail and hospitality cybersecurity for our annual summit,” said RH-ISAC President Suzie Squier. “The call for speakers is a critical component of the event, and we’re excited to hear from experts who can share their knowledge and experiences with our community.”

The RH-ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit will take place October 2–4 in Dallas, Texas. To submit a speaker proposal, visit https://rhisac.org/events/call-for-presentations/. The deadline for submissions is May 5.

For more information about the RH-ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit, visit https://summit.rhisac.org/.

ABOUT RH-ISAC

The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is the sector’s operational community for sector-specific cybersecurity information and intelligence sharing and collaboration. As such, the RH-ISAC not only connects and serves its members,italso seeks to partner collaboratively with all trade associations in the sector to support security development and maturity with the goal of building better security for the retail, hospitality, and travel industries through partnership and collaboration. For more information, visit www.rhisac.org.