Bolster Deepens Platform with Dark Web Threat Intelligence and 24/7 Support

Los Altos, CA- October 20, 2022 — Bolster, Inc., the automated digital risk protection company, today announced the addition of Dark Web Intelligence and 24/7 support. Bolster’s new Dark Web offering is the easiest to use actionable threat solution on the market - adding to the value of the entire Bolster product portfolio. Customers will have access to a comprehensive platform able to monitor and protect their brand across the web, social media, app stores and dark web; with access to experts 24/7.

Designed for actionable insight, Bolster’s Dark Web monitoring allows organizations to gather threat intelligence across the dark web and predict how threat actors will behave and act. Organizations can discover hacking tools, exploit kits, relevant chatter and how that affects a brand. The Bolster platform offers automated and curated responses that deliver the most effective risk mitigation strategy internally.

“Because the dark web can be a place of great intelligence on pre and post breach information, having dark web monitoring is essential to understanding threats to your brand,” said Abhishek Dubey, co-founder and CEO of Bolster, Inc. “We have designed our solution to be completely actionable by allowing customers to create curated, automated workflows when they spot a certain type of alert or activity. This allows for an easy method of both obtaining instant insight and responding quickly and effectively to threats.”

When a threat or suspicious activity is discovered, customers now have the ability to call a security expert 24/7 and 365 days a year. The 24/7 support offering provides the following services:





Around the Clock Support: Whether it be active online threats or questions about reporting, Bolster’s 24 hour, 7 days a week, 365 days a year SOC team support will put customers in direct contact with a security expert.





Strategic Planning: A dedicated, curated quarterly business review and executive reporting will be available to provide consulting, configuration strategies, best practices, strategic adversary services, and more. Strategic planning will help organizations plan for and mitigate future risks.

Expert Management: Bolster managed services allow customers to focus on their core business objectives while they handle the detection, monitoring, and takedown of threats to brands. Customers will have a trusted team of experts to navigate the digital risk landscape.

With dark web intelligence and around the clock expert support built into the Bolster platform, customers have the one consistent, intuitive experience to track threats across any online channel. Ease of use and a hands-off remediation process will help ease training and administration as well as refocus IT resources to other core business objectives. Bolster offers the industry’s best user experience for detecting, monitoring, and remediating digital risk.

For more information on Bolster, please visit: https://bolster.ai/

About Bolster, Inc.



At Bolster, our mission is to make the internet safe for everyone. That's why we created the first and only fully automated platform purpose-built from the ground up to detect, monitor, and take down fraudsters on the Internet. We call it Automated Digital Risk Protection. Our comprehensive platform offers the most efficient protection across web, social media, app stores and the dark web to combat fraudulent sites and content. Bolster was founded in 2017 by security industry veterans with headquarters in Los Altos, CA. To learn more, go to www.bolster.ai.