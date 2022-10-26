BlackBerry Launches Cyber Threat Intelligence Service to Strengthen Cyber Defenses

Delivered on a quarterly subscription basis, BlackBerry's new CTI service
provides actionable intelligence on targeted attacks and cybercrime-motivated
threat actors and campaigns, as well as intelligence reports specific to
industries, regions, and countries. BlackBerry's CTI will save organizations
time and resources by focusing on specific areas of interest relevant to a
company's security goals.
"Being cyber resilient means making the right decisions at the right time," said
Ismael Valenzuela, Vice President, Threat Research and Intelligence at
BlackBerry. "Cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated and threat actors move
quickly. BlackBerry's Cyber Threat Intelligence delivers the details needed to
improve detection and response, so organizations can stay on top of cyber threat
activity and anticipate any next moves."
"More businesses are recognizing the value of threat intelligence and the
distinctive benefits it brings to security teams," said Chris Kissel, Vice
President, Security and Trust Products at IDC Research. "Curated threat
intelligence from credible experts in the space provides businesses and their
front line security personnel with timely insights, enabling them to better
detect, triage, and investigate threats. Integrating this service with existing
security ecosystems helps businesses stay one step ahead of cyber threats as
digital attack surfaces evolve and expand."
The Threat Research and Intelligence Team has released numerous first-to-market
research reports over the past year leveraging BlackBerry's data-driven digital
ecosystem and analytical capabilities. These research reports have revealed new
developments in the ransomware and malware space, and targeted, state-sponsored
APT activity, including Symbiote, DCRat, Chaos Yashma ransomware and LokiLocker,
all of which have been well-received by BlackBerry's customer base and the
broader security community.
The service will launch in December.
For more information on how BlackBerry's Cyber Threat Intelligence service can
support your organization, please visit BlackBerry.com to connect with one of
our experts.
