Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Threat Intelligence

2/23/2021
03:00 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

10K Targeted in Phishing Attacks Spoofing FedEx, DHL Express

The two campaigns aimed to steal victims' business email account credentials by posing as the shipping companies.

Two large phishing attacks, aimed at a combined 10,000 victims, spoofed emails from FedEx and DHL Express in an attempt to steal their targets' business email account credentials.

Related Content:

8 Ways Ransomware Operators Target Your Network

Special Report: 2020 State of Cybersecurity Operations and Incident Response

New From The Edge: Security + Fraud Protection: Your One-Two Punch Against Cyberattacks

The attackers' techniques included social engineering, brand impersonation, and link redirects, report Armorblox researchers who detected the campaigns. They also hosted phishing pages on Quip and Google Firebase. Because these domains are considered reputable, malicious emails may bypass security filters configured to block bad links and files, researchers note. 

Consider the attack flow for a fake FedEx message, which claimed to hold a scanned document for the victim to review. Clicking the link redirects the recipient to a file hosted on Quip, an add-on tool for Salesforce that offers things such as documents, spreadsheets, and slides. The page says the victim has FedEx files and prompts them to "Click Here to Review Document." 

If clicked, the recipient is brought to a final phishing page that resembles the Microsoft login portal but is hosted on Google Firebase. Services such as Google Sites and Quip often have free versions and are easy to use, which lowers the bar for criminals who launch phishing attacks.

The second campaign sends emails that impersonate DHS Express and inform the recipients that a parcel has arrived for them. Victims are told their parcel couldn't be delivered due to incorrect delivery details and are prompted to download an attached file to verify the shipping information.

Downloading and opening this attachment previews a spreadsheet that seems to be shipping documents, but above that is a login prompt impersonating the Adobe brand. While it's possible attackers were seeking Adobe credentials, researchers believe it's more likely this also targeted business email credentials — the login box is prefilled with the recipient's work email address. 

In both attacks, entering fake details on the fraudulent login page returns an error, requesting correct details. This could indicate a back-end tool to check the validity of entered details, or the attackers may be planning to collect as many details as they can, and an error message will appear regardless of whether it's correct.

Read the full Armorblox blog post for more details.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
News
Emotet Takedown: Short-Term Celebration, Long-Term Concerns
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark Reading,  2/8/2021
News
Microsoft Says It's Time to Attack Your Machine-Learning Models
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer,  2/4/2021
Commentary
SolarWinds Attack Reinforces Importance of Principle of Least Privilege
Yash Prakash, Chief Strategy Officer,  2/9/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Write a Caption, Win an Amazon Gift Card! Click Here
Latest Comment: This comment is waiting for review by our moderators.
Current Issue
2021 Top Enterprise IT Trends
We've identified the key trends that are poised to impact the IT landscape in 2021. Find out why they're important and how they will affect you today!
Flash Poll
Building the SOC of the Future
Building the SOC of the Future
Digital transformation, cloud-focused attacks, and a worldwide pandemic. The past year has changed the way business works and the way security teams operate. There is no going back.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-26926
PUBLISHED: 2021-02-23
A flaw was found in jasper before 2.0.25. An out of bounds read issue was found in jp2_decode function whic may lead to disclosure of information or program crash.
CVE-2021-27579
PUBLISHED: 2021-02-23
Snow Inventory Agent through 6.7.0 on Windows uses CPUID to report on processor types and versions that may be deployed and in use across an IT environment. A privilege-escalation vulnerability exists if CPUID is enabled, and thus it should be disabled via configuration settings.
CVE-2021-27582
PUBLISHED: 2021-02-23
org/mitre/oauth2/web/OAuthConfirmationController.java in the OpenID Connect server implementation for MITREid Connect through 1.3.3 contains a Mass Assignment (aka Autobinding) vulnerability. This arises due to unsafe usage of the @ModelAttribute annotation during the OAuth authorization flow, in wh...
CVE-2021-20198
PUBLISHED: 2021-02-23
A flaw was found in the OpenShift Installer before version v0.9.0-master.0.20210125200451-95101da940b0. During installation of OpenShift Container Platform 4 clusters, bootstrap nodes are provisioned with anonymous authentication enabled on kubelet port 10250. A remote attacker able to reach this po...
CVE-2021-20220
PUBLISHED: 2021-02-23
A flaw was found in Undertow. A regression in the fix for CVE-2020-10687 was found. HTTP request smuggling related to CVE-2017-2666 is possible against HTTP/1.x and HTTP/2 due to permitting invalid characters in an HTTP request. This flaw allows an attacker to poison a web-cache, perform an XSS atta...