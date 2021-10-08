informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
Cyber Threats, Cyber Vulnerabilities: Assessing Your Attack Surface | Dark Reading Virtual Event | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Threat Intelligence
Quick Hits

'FontOnLake' Malware Family Targets Linux Systems

Researchers report that the location of its C2 server and the countries where samples were uploaded may indicate targets include Southeast Asia.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 08, 2021

A previously unknown malware family dubbed FontOnLake is targeting systems running Linux, ESET researchers found.

FontOnLake uses "custom and well-designed modules," malware analyst Vladislav Hrčka wrote in a blog post on the finding. Modules used by the malware family "are constantly under development and provide remote access to the operators, collect credentials, and serve as a proxy server," he wrote.

The first known FontOnLake file appeared on VirusTotal in May 2020 and other samples were uploaded throughout the year. Both the location of its command-and-control server and the countries from which samples were uploaded to VirusTotal may indicate that the attackers' targets include Southeast Asia.

"We believe that FontOnLake's operators are particularly cautious since almost all samples seen use unique [C2] servers with varying non-standard ports," Hrčka wrote.

The malware family's known components include Trojanized applications, backdoors, and rootkits, which interact with each other Researchers found multiple Trojanized applications, mostly used to load custom backdoor or rootkit modules. The three backdoors discovered are written in C++; the functionality they have in common is each exfiltrates collected credentials and its bash command history to the C2 server. Researchers found two "marginally different" versions of the rootkit, used one at a time, in each of the three backdoors.

Read ESET's full blog post for more details.

Recommended Reading:
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Windows 11 Available: What Security Pros Should Know
Kelly Sheridan, Senior Editor
7 Ways to Thwart Malicious Insiders
Steve Zurier, Contributing Writer
Law Enforcement Agencies Seize $375K in Ukraine Ransomware Bust
Steve Zurier, Contributing Writer
It's Time to Rethink Identity and Authentication
Hemen Vimadalal, CEO and Co-Founder of 1Kosmos
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events
White Papers
More White Papers
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports