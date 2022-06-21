Security Monitoring
Breaking news, news analysis, and expert commentary about cybersecurity data analytics, including tools & technologies.
Tenable Acquires External Attack Surface Management Vendor for $44.5M
Acquisition will add Internet-facing attack surface mapping and monitoring to Tenable's internal asset management products.
April 26, 2022
1 min read
Article
API Attacks Soar Amid the Growing Application Surface Area
With Web application programming interface (API) traffic growing quickly, the average cloud-focused company sees three times more attacks.
April 26, 2022
5 min read
Article
Ukraine Invasion Driving DDoS Attacks to All-Time Highs
Unprecedented numbers of DDoS attacks since February are the result of hacktivists' cyberwar against Russian state interests, researchers say.
April 25, 2022
2 min read
Article
Sophos Buys Alert-Monitoring Automation Vendor
Acquisition of cloud-based alert security company will help Sophos automate tasks bogging down security teams, the company says.
April 22, 2022
1 min read
Article
Devo Acquires Threat Hunting Company Kognos
Acquisition will blend autonomous threat hunting with cloud-native security analytics for automating security tasks.
April 21, 2022
1 min read
Article
Okta Wraps Up Lapsus$ Investigation, Pledges More Third-Party Controls
Companies must enforce more security on their own third-party providers and retain the ability to conduct independent investigations, experts say.
April 20, 2022
5 min read
Article
Security-as-Code Gains More Support, but Still Nascent
Google and other firms are adding security configuration to software so cloud applications and services have well-defined security settings — a key component of DevSecOps.
April 18, 2022
5 min read
Article
CISA Alert on ICS, SCADA Devices Highlights Growing Enterprise IoT Security Risks
Omdia Senior Analyst Hollie Hennessy says the new threat to multiple ICS and SCADA devices underscores the importance of a rapid response to IoT and OT security risks.
April 15, 2022
3 min read
Article
How IP Data Can Help Security Professionals Protect Their Networks
Beefing up security requires a combination of forensic efforts and proactive mitigation. IP context aids both.
April 05, 2022
5 min read
Article
Will the Biggest Clouds Win? Lessons From Google's Mandiant Buy
Google eventually won out in the competition for Mandiant, but Microsoft's interest underscores the trend in consolidation of security services into large cloud providers, experts say.
March 21, 2022
5 min read
Article
VPNs Give Russians an End Run Around Censorship
As the invasion of Ukraine continues, Russian citizens have turned to virtual private networks — boosting demand for the software by 27x — to circumvent the government's blocks on social media and news sites critical of the war.
March 16, 2022
4 min read
Article
How Enterprises Can Get Used to Deploying AI for Security
It's important to take a "trust journey" to see how AI technology can benefit an organization's cybersecurity.
March 11, 2022
4 min read
Article
Identity Attacks Threaten Workloads, Not Just Humans
Companies have embraced the cloud and accelerated adoption, but with insider access to infrastructure even more available, can businesses defend their expanded attack surface?
March 11, 2022
6 min read
Article
Industrial Systems See More Vulnerabilities, Greater Threat
The makers of operational technology and connected devices saw reported vulnerabilities grow by half in 2021, but other trends may be more disturbing.
March 07, 2022
5 min read
Article