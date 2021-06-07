Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Risk

7/6/2021
03:04 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Workers Careless in Sharing & Reusing Corporate Secrets

A new survey shows leaked enterprise secrets costs companies millions of dollars each year.

Businesses lose millions of dollars each year due to leaked enterprise infrastructure secrets including code, credentials, and keys, a new survey from 1Password found.

The report, which polled 500 IT and DevOps workers in the US in April, examines how organizations manage these types of sensitive information and corporate "secrets". Researchers found 65% of IT and DevOps employees estimate their company has more than 500 secrets and workers spend an average of 25 minutes each day managing this private information, at an estimated payroll expense of $8.5 billion annually across US companies. That amount has risen: 51% of respondents say their time spent managing secrets has increased in the last year.

Responses reveal while IT and DevOps employees are concerned about the consequences of their companies not doing enough to secure private information, they are simultaneously careless about sharing this sensitive data.

Nearly two thirds (64%) of IT and DevOps workers admit to reusing enterprise secrets between projects and 36% say they'll share secrets over insecure channels to increase productivity and speed. Nearly all (97%) of IT and DevOps workers report their organization has a policy in place for enterprise secrets generation, but just over a third (36%) say their company is strict with its policy enforcement.

The full report can be viewed here.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
News
Cyberattack on Kaseya Nets More Than 1,000 Victims, $70M Ransom Demand
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer,  7/6/2021
Commentary
3 Things Every CISO Wishes You Understood
Vanessa Pegueros, Chief Trust & Security Officer, OneLogin,  6/30/2021
Edge-DRsplash-10-edge-articles
5 Mistakes That Impact a Security Team's Success
Joshua Goldfarb, Director of Product Management at F5,  7/2/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
The State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
In this report learn how enterprises are building their incident response teams and processes, how they research potential compromises, how they respond to new breaches, and what tools and processes they use to remediate problems and improve their cyber defenses for the future.
Flash Poll
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
Recent breaches of third-party apps are driving many organizations to think harder about the security of their off-the-shelf software as they continue to move left in secure software development practices.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-34190
PUBLISHED: 2021-07-06
A stored cross site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in index.php?menu=billing_rates of Issabel PBX version 4 allows attackers to execute arbitrary web scripts or HTML via a crafted payload entered into the &quot;Name&quot; or &quot;Prefix&quot; fields under the &quot;Create New Rate&quot; module.
CVE-2021-32740
PUBLISHED: 2021-07-06
Addressable is an alternative implementation to the URI implementation that is part of Ruby's standard library. An uncontrolled resource consumption vulnerability exists after version 2.3.0 through version 2.7.0. Within the URI template implementation in Addressable, a maliciously crafted template m...
CVE-2021-35440
PUBLISHED: 2021-07-06
Smashing 1.3.4 is vulnerable to Cross Site Scripting (XSS). A URL for a widget can be crafted and used to execute JavaScript on the victim's computer. The JavaScript code can then steal data available in the session/cookies depending on the user environment (e.g. if re-using internal URL's for deplo...
CVE-2021-3598
PUBLISHED: 2021-07-06
There's a flaw in OpenEXR's ImfDeepScanLineInputFile functionality in versions prior to 3.0.5. An attacker who is able to submit a crafted file to an application linked with OpenEXR could cause an out-of-bounds read. The greatest risk from this flaw is to application availability.
CVE-2021-31771
PUBLISHED: 2021-07-06
Splinterware System Scheduler Professional version 5.30 is subject to insecure folders permissions issue impacting where the service 'WindowsScheduler' calls its executable. This allow a non-privileged user to execute arbitrary code with elevated privileges (system level privileges as &quot;nt autho...