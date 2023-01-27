Why Most Companies Still Don’t Know What’s on Their Network

Comprehensive asset discovery is critical to effective cybersecurity programs. CISA has issued a directive requiring federal civilian agencies to improve asset visibility and vulnerability detection by April 2023. Chris Kirsch, CEO of runZero, discusses the directive and the importance of asset discovery.
- Why is asset discovery still so difficult for so many organizations?
- Why do companies need asset discovery if they already are scanning for vulnerabilities and protecting endpoints?
- How will the CISA directive change things for federal agencies and other organizations?
- What should organizations do with the asset inventory once they have one?