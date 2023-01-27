informa
Risk
1 MIN READ
video

Why Most Companies Still Don’t Know What’s on Their Network

Chris Kirsch, CEO of runZero, sits down with Dark Reading’sTerry Sweeney for a Fast Chat on the importance of asset discovery.
Terry Sweeney
Contributing Editor
January 27, 2023
Dark Reading

Comprehensive asset discovery is critical to effective cybersecurity programs. CISA has issued a directive requiring federal civilian agencies to improve asset visibility and vulnerability detection by April 2023. Chris Kirsch, CEO of runZero, discusses the directive and the importance of asset discovery.

  • Why is asset discovery still so difficult for so many organizations?
  • Why do companies need asset discovery if they already are scanning for vulnerabilities and protecting endpoints?
  • How will the CISA directive change things for federal agencies and other organizations?
  • What should organizations do with the asset inventory once they have one?
Editors' Choice
Microsoft Azure-Based Kerberos Attacks Crack Open Cloud Accounts
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
A Child's Garden of Cybersecurity
Karen Spiegelman, Features Editor
Companies Struggle With Zero Trust as Attackers Adapt to Get Around It
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Federal Agencies Infested by Cyberattackers via Legit Remote Management Systems
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
